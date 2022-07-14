Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.