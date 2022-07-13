Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. There is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.