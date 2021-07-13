Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
