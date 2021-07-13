 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

