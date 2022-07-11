Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 74F. Winds SW …
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 71F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Ch…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Variable clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, t…
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 tho…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 76F. Winds SSW at …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 t…