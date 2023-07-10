The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.