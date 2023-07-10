The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the makin…
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will…
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though i…