Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
To beat back the hot summer heat, we are advised to wear light-colored fabric.
