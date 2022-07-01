Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 79% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.