Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 79% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
