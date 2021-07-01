Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 95. 73 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 73F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chan…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. How like…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Lookin…
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Don't leave the …
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It s…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Mod…