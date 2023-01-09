Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC

Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.