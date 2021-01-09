Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
