Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
