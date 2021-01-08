Cool temperatures will blanket the Orangeburg area Friday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SUN 7:00 PM EST. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
