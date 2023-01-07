Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
