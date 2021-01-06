Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until FRI 1:00 PM EST. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Tod…
Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. It should be a fa…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 40-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear sk…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low tempe…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Orangeburg temperatures will reach th…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. A 58-degree low is forcasted. Today's weather forecas…
This evening in Orangeburg: Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rai…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Orangeburg temperature…