Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of …
It will be a warm day in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and cloud…
Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degre…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Periods …
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Mainly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are…
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degre…
🎧 We look ahead to 2023 on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of …
This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks l…