Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until FRI 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.