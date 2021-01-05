 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SAT 7:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

