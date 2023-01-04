Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temper…
It will be a warm day in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and cloud…
Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degre…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Periods …
This evening in Orangeburg: Mainly clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s t…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Mainly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are…
🎧 We look ahead to 2023 on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degre…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of …