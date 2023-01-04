 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC

Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

