Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 40-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until FRI 1:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

Local Weather

