Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
