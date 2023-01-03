Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
