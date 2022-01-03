Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Very windy conditions are expected Monday in Orangeburg, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 26 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 3:00 AM EST until MON 11:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.