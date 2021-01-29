 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool temperatures will blanket the Orangeburg area Friday. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cleanup in California after rounds of severe weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News