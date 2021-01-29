Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Orangeburg area Friday. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.