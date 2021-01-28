 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

{{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Major snowfall brings some relief, joy to Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News