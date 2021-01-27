 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

