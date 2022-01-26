 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

