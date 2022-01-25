Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
