Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the East. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.