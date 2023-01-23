Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Lake Wind Advisory from MON 4:00 AM EST until MON 3:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.