Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Orangeburg area Saturday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.