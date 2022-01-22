Cool temperatures will blanket the Orangeburg area Saturday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 deg…
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Expect perio…
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Orangeburg area Monday. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. It should be…
This evening in Orangeburg: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rain…