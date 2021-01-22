 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 31% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.

