Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
