Orangeburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 69% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
