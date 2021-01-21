Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 35F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Orangeburg folks should see highs i…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies today. The UV i…
This evening in Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg a…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy ski…
This evening in Orangeburg: Mostly clear. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Orangeburg residents should expect tem…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcasted. It should…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Orangeburg are…
Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild tempera…