Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 84% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Lake Wind Advisory from SUN 1:00 PM EST until MON 12:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

