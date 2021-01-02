Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from SAT 6:00 PM EST until SUN 6:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
