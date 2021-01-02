 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from SAT 6:00 PM EST until SUN 6:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News