 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Lake Wind Advisory from THU 9:00 AM EST until FRI 6:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News