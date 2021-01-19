 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

