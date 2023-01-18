 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until WED 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

