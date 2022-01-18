Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
