Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sun…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 35F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Orangeburg folks should see highs i…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy ski…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. We wil…
This evening in Orangeburg: Mostly clear. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Orangeburg residents should expect tem…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Orangeburg are…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 5…
This evening in Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 58…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable…