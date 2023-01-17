Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC

Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.