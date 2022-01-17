Cool temperatures will blanket the Orangeburg area Monday. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Orangeburg could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
