Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at mph. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

