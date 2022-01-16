Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM EST until SUN 4:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.