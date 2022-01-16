Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM EST until SUN 4:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies to…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Orangeburg Tuesda…
Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We'll s…
While global surface temperatures were the sixth warmest on record in 2021, the upper oceans were at their hottest: a stronger sign of global warming.
Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We will see…
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.