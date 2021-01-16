Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Lake Wind Advisory from SAT 10:00 AM EST until SAT 6:00 PM EST. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.