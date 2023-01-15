Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Orangeburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Expect clea…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's t…
Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of s…
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies …
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Thunder possible. Low 49F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance …
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.…