Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
