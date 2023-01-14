 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

