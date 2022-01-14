Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37…
A fast-moving winter storm that pummeled parts of Kentucky and Virginia is expected to cause widespread disruption across the Northeast on Friday and Saturday, dumping between 4 and 12 inches of snow on the region's major cities.
Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Orangeburg Tuesda…
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We will see…
Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We'll s…